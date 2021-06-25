Cancel
DDG Crowns Himself the Most Original in His ABCs

By Zoe Johnson
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DDG crowns himself the first rapper to cross over from the YouTube space into hip-hop and make it big. The 23-year-old artist has gone from successful vlogger to platinum-selling rhymer in the matter of a year. His 2020 track "Moonwalking in Calabasas" solidified his place in the game, proving he could make a lasting hit and follow that up with consistent releases. Listen to DDG's Die 4 Respect joint project with OG Parker, and "Impatient" featuring Coi Leray to hear solid bars and sharp production. At this point, the 2021 XXL Freshman 10th spot winner's self-assurance permeates each record, video and social post he makes. That confidence comes into play as DDG moves through his version of XXL's ABCs.

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

