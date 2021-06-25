DDG Crowns Himself the Most Original in His ABCs

Every artist wants to make a great album, or even just a set of songs that really resonate with their fans, and stand the test of time. While every rapper won't get to that point, it doesn't make it a bad goal to shoot for. Every rapper has albums they love. These projects were most important to their growth and listening tastes as young adults on the come up. This year, we asked all of our 2021 XXL Freshmen about their top five favorite hip-hop albums. They helped shape their tastes, styles and approach to music. Here, DDG shares his selections.