Now in session: NewsBreak Summer School

Summer is officially here and while most kids have put their books away, NewsBreak creators are invited to get back into the classroom for NewsBreak Summer School! From July 6 to September 28, creators are invited to a special virtual event series aimed to learn, grow, and connect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucCde_0afEYhgB00

The events range from intimate panels to collaborative meet and greets. The full lineup is as follows:

  • July 6 - Finding your next story and creating a publish schedule with journalists Paul Feinstein and Clayton Gutzmore
  • July 14.- Discovering the best sources, nailing the interview and storytelling with journalists Clay Kallam and Nick Fiorellini
  • July 27 - Creator Connect: Meet fellow creators in a fun, casual way! (This event is only open to creators that have applied and been approved for monetization.)
  • August 17 - Building a winning freelance career with The Writers' Co-op
  • September 14 - Owning your beat: Collaborate with creators focused on similar beats (i.e. Sports, Food & Drink, Lifestyle)
  • September 28 - Creator Connect: Meet fellow creators in a fun, casual way! (This event is only open to creators that have applied and been approved for monetization.)

For complete details and to RSVP, head to the NewsBreak Summer School landing page. All attendees must be approved NewsBreak creators prior to attending.

About the Creator Program: Our Creator Program brings together professional journalists, experts, and high-quality content creators to deliver relevant, local, and original content. NewsBreak creators cover everything from in-depth investigative features to timely events happening around town. Find out more and apply at creators.newsbreak.com/creators.

