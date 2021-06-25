Titus Welliver Reflects On Seven Seasons Of Bosch And Relives The Magic Of Lost - Exclusive Interview
Titus Welliver has an envious acting career that spans over three decades and includes numerous high-profile TV shows and films. He has appeared in all four movies that Ben Affleck has directed — "Gone Baby Gone," "The Town," "Live By Night," and the Academy Award-winning "Argo" — and starred on such hit series as "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Good Wife." He has also had small but memorable turns on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "The Mandalorian."www.looper.com