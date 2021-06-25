Cancel
Review: 'The Ice Road' combines Liam Neeson, a heavy truck, thin ice and a look of determination

By Michael Ordoña, Los Angeles Times
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNope, despite a desperate Liam Neeson in winter gear driving something, “The Ice Road” is not a sequel to 2019’s “Cold Pursuit.” And at no point does he drop someone into an icy lake and growl, “Revenge is a dish — best served cold.” There’s a minimum of Neeson-fu (just a skosh), but he does get to show off another very specific set of skills: those of a long-haul truck driver.

Movies
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
Movies

REVIEW: THE ICE ROAD (2021) dir. Jonathan Hensleigh

Netflix should have released The Ice Road on Fathers Day, because it’s a capital-D Dad Movie. Much like Ford v. Ferrari (a clearly far superior movie), with the shared subject of automobiles, director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road isn’t a four-quadrant movie, but probably lands a knockout with 40-60-year-old men.
Movies

The Ice Road Liam Neeson’s New Action/Thriller Movie On Netflix Is Making Subscribers Go Wild! – 1h 48m

“The Ice Road on #Netflix is a must-see #movie,” wrote @MoneyCaMAC on Twitter, echoing a sentiment that numerous other Netflix users have in regards to “The Ice Road.” @AnthonyJBurt commented, “Just watched The Ice Road, the new Liam Neeson movie. Absolutely terrible special effects that any film from the 1980s would laugh at, awful acting, stupid story, and rubbish villains. Loved it,” proving that even not-so-great movies can provide an enjoyable viewing experience.
TV & Videos

It’s 90 Degrees Outside — Why Is Everyone Watching The Ice Road On Netflix?

As many cities suffer through another 90 degree day, city dwellers are finding a tropical oasis by watching a movie about...subzero temperatures and deadly icy encounters. The Ice Road, starring Liam Neeson and Lawrence Fishburne, is number two on Netflix — yes, a movie about ice and freezing weather conditions is leading the charts in the middle of summer. As much of an anomaly as that is, it’s even more puzzling because...the movie just isn’t that good which goes against the Liam Neeson standard; anything Neeson is in, is almost guaranteed to be good.
Movies

THE ICE ROAD Official Trailer (2021)

THE ICE ROAD Official Trailer (2021) Liam Neeson, Action, Drama Movie HD. Film Review: Liam Neeson's back, fighting on thin ice (literally) It's intriguing to imagine Liam Neeson's management team, contemplating his next film. Perha…
Movies

Amber Midthunder on ‘The Ice Road’ and Her Thoughts on the ‘Legion’ Series Finale

With writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh’s The Ice Road now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Amber Midthunder about making the action-thriller. The film is about a big-rig ice road driver (Liam Neeson) that must lead a rescue mission across a frozen ocean to save dozens of trapped minors in Northern Canada. It’s a race against time to save everyone from running out of oxygen, and as they drive across the frozen water, they have to content with thawing waters, a massive storm, and a threat no one saw coming. The Ice Road also stars Benjamin Walker, Marcus Thomas and Laurence Fishburne.
Movies
UPI News

TNT developing Liam Neeson movie 'Unknown' as series

June 29 (UPI) -- TNT announced Tuesday it is developing a drama series based on the movie Unknown. The 2011 movie starred Liam Neeson. The series will take place after the events of the movie. Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Sera will executive produce. Unknown starred Neeson as Martin Harris, a...
Movies
Distractify

'The Ice Road' Chills Viewers With the Death of This Character (SPOILERS)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Ice Road. Netflix's latest flick, The Ice Road, has all the elements of a classic action film. Liam Neeson's character Mike and his brother Gurty (Marcus Thomas) agree to lead a mission to deliver three wellheads to a mine to aid in the rescue of trapped miners. The trek across the ice road is dangerous, and the brothers face many perils along the way. Concerned viewers have been wondering: Does Gurty die in The Ice Road? Here's what we know.
Music

Exclusive Interview – The Ice Road composer Max Aruj

Martin Carr chats with The Ice Road composer Max Aruj…. Max Aruj has been involved in music composition on numerous projects from 12 Strong through to The Crown and His Dark Materials. His list of projects encompasses documentaries, such as Studio 54, as well as more mainstream fare including 6 Underground and Bad Boys for Life.

