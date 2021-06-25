Corrections COVID-19 Cases at All-Time Low of 8 Statewide

The former Michigan State Prison on Cooper Street, which is surrounded by current Jackson MDOC facilities. JTV photo. MDOC spokesman Chris Gautz credits the reduction in cases to the availability of vaccines. “We are down to 8 active cases among the prisoners, which is outstanding. All prisoners have been offered the vaccine and that’s been true for months now. We were very aggressive in getting them access to it, as well as our staff,” Gautz told JTV News. “We continue to make the vaccines available to prisoners and currently 62% have been vaccinated.”