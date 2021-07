GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State has released the non-conference portion of its 2021-22 men's basketball schedule and as Fitz explains, while it includes the usual tuneup games, it also launches regional series with Wichita State and Nebraska, something he has long wanted. Well done, Bruce Weber. Well done.