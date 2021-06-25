Indie duo Worry Club checks back in with their reflective new single, "Bleach"

Childhood comes in all shapes and sizes. What happens to one child, doesn't always happen to somebody else growing up, which culminates in having individual thinkers, and not an army of brainless beings. But still, most of our experiences growing up are similar to those around us, creating an air of nostalgia as you start to exit that stage of your life. Whether it's sad memories of trying to fit in, exciting memories of accomplishing that goal, or indifferent ones like making your mother mad, growing up serves as its own special time in a person's life. Hailing from Chicago, rising duo Worry Club captures this essence perfectly in their new single, "Bleach."