Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Indie duo Worry Club checks back in with their reflective new single, "Bleach"

By Ashton Howard
earmilk.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildhood comes in all shapes and sizes. What happens to one child, doesn't always happen to somebody else growing up, which culminates in having individual thinkers, and not an army of brainless beings. But still, most of our experiences growing up are similar to those around us, creating an air of nostalgia as you start to exit that stage of your life. Whether it's sad memories of trying to fit in, exciting memories of accomplishing that goal, or indifferent ones like making your mother mad, growing up serves as its own special time in a person's life. Hailing from Chicago, rising duo Worry Club captures this essence perfectly in their new single, "Bleach."

earmilk.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intro#Worry Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthis song is sick

Anonymous Indie Pop-Rock Collective, godz, Release Playful Single “Kids”

Godz is an indie pop-rock collective that thrives on elusivity, in an effort to explore shared human experiences and what brings us together as one. Rather than focusing on personal egos and conforming to music industry traditions, godz presents itself independently through a character that represents anyone and everyone. Their sophomore single, “Kids,” is out now, along with the official animated music video.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Masked Indie Collective godz Debut New Single “kids”

Indie pop and rock collective godz remain ever elusive. The band debuted last year with their first single, “bad blood,” representing themselves through a single masked figure, a character which the band hopes could represent any one of their listeners. As they explain, “Life is a series of struggles, triumphs, miracles, tragedies, and everything in between. We’re trying to make art that represents people as a whole, not just us as band members, as well as the shared narratives of humankind.”
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Slush Puppy Releases New Indie-Pop Single And Video For “Barbie Doll”

Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Slush Puppy returns with a sleek new indie-pop record “Barbie Doll”, available now across all digital streaming platforms via Disruptor Records. CLICK HERE to listen to “Barbie Doll” the latest off Slush Puppy’s forthcoming debut EP. Co-produced by Evan Gartner and Pink Slip, the...
MusicDaily Californian

Styx’s ‘Crash of the Crown’ is glorious return for classic rock giants

With 17 studio albums, nine live albums and 16 compilation albums, Styx has persistently shown that it can stand the test of time. Formed in 1972, Styx has already crafted an indestructible legacy for itself, exploring genres including progressive rock, art rock and everything avant-garde in between. Released June 18, Crash of the Crown, the band’s latest endeavor, is anything but a fall from grace — it only reinforces the band as the rock powerhouse that it is.
Musicvanyaland.com

Cubs Refrain boast an indie-pop bounce on new single ‘Ladylike’

We have a bit of a bounce in our step because of the oncoming holiday weekend, which seems like people across the country are already celebrating (can we get a holiday week?). Ironically, the soundtrack to the bounce comes from a duo who likely won’t be celebrating this weekend, only because they’re from Canada. They’re called Cubs Refrain, and this past Friday (June 25) the Toronto duo dropped a buoyant new single called “Ladylike,” a quirky bubbler that’s all about authenticity and breaking the mold, they say.
Musicearmilk.com

Music duo Anaté explore addictions and recurrent mistakes on new single “One Last Time"

Berlin and Milan-based music duo Anaté drop haunting new track “One Last Time,” taken from their upcoming debut album Confessions. With a musical style best described as downtempo, the duo channel a building tension in the cinematic, emotive soundscape, underpinned by singer-songwriter Ana’s powerful vocals and producer Andrea’s penchant for swooping, weaving rhythms.
Musicearmilk.com

Jonny West drops his introspective EP “The Thing About This Is…”

Singer-songwriter Jonny West seeks to uncover life’s deepest truths while shattering false perceptions in a new EP “The Thing About This Is…”. The spectacular artistry shown within the 7-track triumph will have you instantly gripped by its intoxication. The release features highly emotive and reflective tunes possessing a soft and bold nature.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Aziya, Telenova, Joy Oldadokun, and more!

Aziya is such a vocal and songwriting powerhouse. Another sharp indie-rock track from her debut EP, We Speak of Tides, out now!. Stunning vocals on this cinematic indie-pop track. From Telenova’s new EP, out now!. Listen:. Artist: Tora. Song: Call On Me. Album: A Force Majeure. Love the combo of...
Musicearmilk.com

Linda Varg speaks of life’s emotional hardships in “Standing In The Middle Of The Road”

Swedish pop artist Linda Varg has just unveiled her latest single, “Standing In The Middle Of The Road.” The stunning track is a personal anthem speaking of the songwriter’s own struggles with bullying and the emotional hardships that we’re often faced with in life. Rising like a phoenix from the flames, Varg uses these obstacles to make her stronger, conquering everything that gets in her way. This song is like sonic medicine, providing an uplifting message of hope at a time when we need it the most.
Musicloudersound.com

Plenty release new video for the Japan-like song Sacrifice

Tim Bowness has shared an early version of one of his solo tracks, which was originally recorded by his pre-No-Man band, Plenty. Sacrifice is included on the new collection Enough, out now via Burning Shed, and was audibly been inspired by Japan. Says Bowness of the song, "One of the...
Musicearmilk.com

Apricot Ink share new single, "Make Believe"

The alternative pop trio Apricot Ink has dropped the attention-grabbing new single, "Make Believe." The ethereal sounds emanate right from the moment it starts and draws listeners in with its sublime melodies and dreamy production. On the track, the trio creates an ideal world where the beauty in simple things is magnified and cherished for exactly what they represent. The lyrics are quite relatable and evocative as they explore self-acceptance and basking in the now rather than the unknown.
Musicmxdwn.com

Icona Pop & VIZE Get Us Ready for Summer with New Song “Off Of My Mind”

Swedish duo Icona Pop has teamed up with the German DJ duo VIZE to release a new electro pop song called “Off Of My Mind.” The song was released July 9 via RECORD COMPANY TEN and Ultra Music. Icona Pop has also announced that they’re beginning work on a new album. The duo hasn’t released an album since their 2013 This is… Icona Pop.
Musicshorefire.com

Kyle Dion Announces Bold, Unfiltered New Album Out August 20th

“just one of my many, many good recommendations”. “an elegant falsetto that could soften the hardest of hearts”. Today, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and boisterous rising star with a golden falsetto, Kyle Dion, announces his new album set for August 20th release via AWAL. The new record marks a new era for the “rising star” (PAPER) as he sheds his melancholy in favor of more bright and buoyant tunes.
Musicearmilk.com

Will Jay shares new introspective single "Please Don't Get Any Older"

Up-and-coming artist Will Jay masterfully crafts a multi-layered pop track that we cannot get enough of. With heart-wrenching lyrics and a dazzling piano-led background, Will Jay blows away listeners on his new single "Please Don't Get Any Older". The beginning of "Please Don't Get Any Older" is as minimal as...
Musicearmilk.com

James Vickery shares the SG Lewis-produced "Finally"

UK singer/songwriter James Vickery has dropped a slew of releases as he prepares to drop a full-length album later this year. On his new effort titled "Finally," he links up with singer/producer SG Lewis for this brilliantly sultry and soothing R&B record. Lewis pulls out the big guns with his distinct punchy electro-house drums and engulfing synths that gel perfectly with Vickery. The singer on the other hand maximizes the space and depth on the beat to deliver a soul gripping performance. From the hushed vocal runs on the verses to the falsetto melodies on the chorus section, Vickery takes the listener on a soothing journey made for the soul that has finally found itself.
Musicthis song is sick

Boy Willows Delivers Alluring Indie Pop Single, “No Contest”

We have another indie pop star on the horizon. We first discovered Boy Willows a couple months back when he released “Tuff,” his first track of 2021. Last week he followed up with “No Contest,” another hazy, spacey indie pop tune that will quickly get stuck i your head. While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy