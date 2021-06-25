Cancel
With the all the focus on Jamal Adams, don’t forget Quandre Diggs’ looming contract extension

By Frank T. Raines
Field Gulls
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the offseason, the 12s knew that strong safety Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks would be talking about an extension. Then we learned during the mandatory minicamp that LT Duane Brown was also seeking an extension. But let’s not forget about free safety Quandre Diggs. There was an...

