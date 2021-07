Riley Simpson, a 2021 WPHS graduate, was recently was awarded the Athlete of the Year by the Springfield Sports Commission for Boys Cross Country & Track. Simpson proved that successful cross country runners don’t get complacent over the winter. After all, his offseason training led to Simpson shining at the MSHSAA State Track & Field Championships this past spring. He won three state championships in Class 4, the 800-meters (1:56), 1,600-meters (4:22) and the 3,200-meters (9:19). In order, those where best, fourth-best, and second-best of all southwest Missouri runners in state competition this year, respectively. Simpson, a true Zizzer, has brought a great deal of pride to his school and community.