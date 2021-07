Kyle Schwarber done done it again. Schwarber led off the Washington Nationals’ first with his seventh leadoff home run of the year (all in the month of June), his 16th home run in the last 18 games, and his 25th on the season, and after a Trea Turner double, Juan Soto hit his first home run of the year at home in Nationals Park, to stake the home team to a 3-0 lead in the first, and they were up 4-0 after Victor Robles hit his first of the season in the bottom of the second inning.