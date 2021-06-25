Do Higher Quality Spices Really Make A Difference?
From experienced cooks to newbies in the kitchen, one ingredient might make the difference between a bland dish and a mouthful of deliciousness. In a recent Reddit conversation, users sought to answer a longstanding food debate about higher-quality spices. While various food authorities agree that spices can dramatically improve home cooking (per Eater), not all spices are the same. That notion was clear in the Reddit conversation with comments like "potency, freshness, punch, depth of flavor" are characteristics of high-quality spices.www.mashed.com