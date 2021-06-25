Do Higher Quality Spices Really Make A Difference?

If you love mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, or any type of potato dish that requires you to remove the peels, then you will love this hack we've discovered. What we especially like about this trick is that it doesn't require any fancy or expensive kitchen tools to accomplish removing those pesky peels, and it's easy enough for us novice cooks to pull off with little to no skill. Not to mention, when done properly, it won't strip away any of the actual potato, just the skin. We do want to point out that you will find this trick for peeling boiled potatoes all over the internet, but Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen (BHG) shares that it works best with potatoes that are small enough that they can be completely cooked in boiling water. So, if you have oversized large potatoes, this hack may not work as well.