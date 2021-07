FLINT, MI -- A Flint man has been arraigned on multiple charges after he allegedly exploited a woman with special needs for money, according to the Genesee County Sheriff. John Allen Smith, 53, was arraigned Thursday, July 8 in Genesee District Court on two counts of delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of false pretense for money between $200-$999, according to court documents.