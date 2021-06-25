Cancel
Geography with Goudge

nodawaynews.com
 15 days ago

Since 1950, The College World Series (CWS) has been held in Omaha with the exception of last year's cancellation due to Covid. This year's CWS is scheduled to run from June 19-30th. Mapping the Champions from the past 40 years indicates, the further south a team is located, the greater their chances of winning the series. LSU leads the list with 6 titles, followed by Miami (FL) with 4, Arizona, Cal St. Fullerton, Oregon State and Texas (3), South Carolina, Stanford and Vanderbilt with 2 apiece. Only Oregon State is not from the Sunbelt.

