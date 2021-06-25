The KFC Exclusive Mountain Dew Flavor You Need To Know About
Mountain Dew and KFC teamed up a few years ago to release a unique flavor called "Sweet Lightning," which has an orange hue that's reminiscent of Blue Moon's beer. The press release that accompanied the drink launch explained that the exclusive beverage packs a punch of peach and honey flavors, presumably in an attempt to mimic sweet tea. "With the addition of Sweet Lightning, we now have a drink that is as unique to KFC as the Colonel's secret blend of 11 herbs and spices," explained Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC. "And like our world-famous fried chicken, Sweet Lightning will keep fans coming back for more."www.mashed.com