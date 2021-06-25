Cancel
Economy

Volvo Vows To Make Hydrogen Fuel Cell Construction Equipment A Thing — CleanTechnica Interview

By Tina Casey
CleanTechnica
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Volvo Group really is serious about bringing hydrogen fuel cell trucks to the truck driving world, and now it is reaching out to gather heavy duty construction machines into its zero emission embrace. Its subsidiary Volvo Construction Equipment is all excited about a new fuel cell test lab that will speed up the R&D, and CTO Thomas Bitter graciously shared some thoughts on that with CleanTechnica. Now can it do something about those noisy, diesel-spewing ice cream trucks?

