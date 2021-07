A Clearfield man accused of molesting two girls and witness intimidation had the two cases consolidated and will face trial for both. In the first case, Justin James Centra, 40, of Clearfield is charged with aggravated indecent assault, felony of the first degree, two counts; corruption of minors, felony of the third degree, three counts; indecent assault and corruption of minors, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree.