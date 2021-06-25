COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 34-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last week in Colorado Springs has been taken into custody, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD s aid Paris Toler-Anderson was arrested by the United States Marshal Service in San Antonio, Texas. Toler-Anderson is the suspect in a shooting that happened last Thursday on E. Pikes Peak Ave. A mugshot hasn't been made available yet.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 51-year-old Gwendolyn Watson of Colorado Springs.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting, but we're working on getting more information.

The post Fugitive wanted in connection with Colorado Springs shooting caught in Texas appeared first on KRDO .