Teen martial artist from Ohio hopes to inspire others and compete in Paralympics

LITTLE ROCK – Ten-year old Emma Kate Powell of Lowell and 16-year-old Harlie Lockhart of Hope are the winners for the 2021 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest. Powell’s Mexican Quiches recipe won in the “Main Dish” category, while Lockhart’s Corn Dip recipe earned the top spot in the “Party Ideas” competition. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a brief summary of why they selected it, as well as a video of them making the dish. Judges then reviewed each contestant’s submission before making a final decision. Powell and Lockhart were selected over three other finalists in their respective categories and each received $150 Visa gift cards for their first-place finishes.