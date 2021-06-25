Cancel
Teen martial artist from Ohio hopes to inspire others and compete in Paralympics

By WCPO Staff
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio — A teenage martial artist from Hamilton hopes to make his mark and inspire others with disabilities as he goes out for the U.S. Paralympic team. Austin Osner, 15, is a Taekwondo champion who just placed third in an international competition. He started studying martial arts when he was younger to learn self-defense and discipline. However, Austin tackles the sport differently than others.

Ohio StateWREG

Ohio Olympian inspiring others and making a difference in West Africa

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When athletes become Olympians, they almost immediately become local heroes thanks to their athletic achievements. But for Worthington native Maggie Barrie, she’s not the hero for a city, or a state, but an entire nation because of what she’s also doing off the track. “I’m really honored...
KidsClearfield Progress

Houtzdale teen trains to become martial arts teacher

Dedicated to martial arts, Alexa Sankey of Houtzdale is seeking junior instructor certification in martial arts in an effort to help other young people. For years, Sankey, 14, a second degree black belt, has volunteered her time helping out at D.J. Studios Karate. She is now preparing to take the Junior Kyo Sa Examinations, which would allow her to become a junior certified instructor.
Musicrock947.com

The Artist Spotlight- The Other LA

The Artist Spotlight today featured The Other LA and their debut single, “Waiting On The Rain.” This is what their lead singer Aria had to say about the song:. “I wrote this song when I was living in a confusing time in my life. It’s about waiting for the perfect time to escape and find your purpose in life. If you’re not happy in a job, relationship, or location, it’s best to go out and live your best life instead of living in misery.”
Behind Viral VideosHipHopDX.com

DDG Channels 'The Last Dragon' in Martial Arts Inspired Video For 'No Kizzy'

By now, you should have a better idea of what a 2021 HipHopDX Rising Star is – but if not, allow DX to define it for you again:. A Rising Star is a burgeoning talent DX pinpoints within the year before or after their initial introduction and rollout of new rap music. These are the artists we feel have the ideal total package in terms of their musical sound, stage presence and genuine personalities.
Beauty & Fashiondailybruin.com

UCLA students showcase knitting creations on Instagram, hope to inspire others

Jane Ni and Ruby Ciervo are unraveling art stereotypes. Out of all the creative ways the two students could have expressed themselves during the pandemic, fourth-year human biology and society student Jane Ni and fourth-year civil and environmental engineering student Ruby Ciervo landed on knitting. What began as trying out a simple pattern for fun, soon became the two students’ preferred way of passing time and breaking up the monotony of online school. Since discovering their love for fiber arts, Ni said they have created a plethora of clothing items and launched an Instagram account to showcase their creations and inspire others.
Westmoreland, NYRomesentinel.com

Westmoreland’s Robinson competes at Paralympic Trials

WESTMORELAND — It’s every young athlete’s dream to compete at the highest level in their respective sport. Some are met with challenges along the way, but for one former Westmoreland High School track and field athlete, Jason Robinson, he hasn’t let his physical limitations get in his way of trying to become an Olympian.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

26 Georgia Bulldogs competing at Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games

Paralympic Games, Georgia Bulldogs, Summer Olympic Games, 2012 Summer Olympics, Olympic Games, Georgia, 2016 Summer Olympics, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Tokyo, COVID-19 This summer, 26 former and current Georgia Bulldog standouts will be competing at the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. 15 of Georgia’s...
Saint Paul, MNmspmag.com

Outdoor Inspiration from Artist Esther Clark

Once known for her ethereal calligraphy and illustrations on custom stationery, artist Esther Clark has quietly shifted from the wedding industry into fine art. “I finished my last wedding in 2020,” she says. “I love having more control over my projects, schedule, and creativity.” But giving up that regular rhythm of commissioned work doesn’t mean she’s slowed down.
Notre Dame, INNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

18 former, current Irish athletes to compete in 2020 Olympics, Paralympics

Notre Dame will be well represented in Tokyo, Japan, this summer games with 18 athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Notre Dame women’s basketball has been very strong over the last decade, and three former players were selected to their national teams this year. Skylar Diggins-Smith...
Lifestylehopeprescott.com

Hope teen state winner

LITTLE ROCK – Ten-year old Emma Kate Powell of Lowell and 16-year-old Harlie Lockhart of Hope are the winners for the 2021 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest. Powell’s Mexican Quiches recipe won in the “Main Dish” category, while Lockhart’s Corn Dip recipe earned the top spot in the “Party Ideas” competition. Each contestant was required to send in a copy of their recipe, a brief summary of why they selected it, as well as a video of them making the dish. Judges then reviewed each contestant’s submission before making a final decision. Powell and Lockhart were selected over three other finalists in their respective categories and each received $150 Visa gift cards for their first-place finishes.
Houston, TXABC7 Chicago

Paralympic swimming hopeful ready for Tokyo Games

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the fastest para-swimmers in the world is one step closer to her dream of competing in the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Ahalya Lettenberger, a sophomore at Houston's Rice University, was born with a rare muscular skeletal condition that restricts her lower limbs and causes limited movement and chronic hip pain. She mostly uses a wheelchair to get around campus. But in the pool, she feels completely free and she's faster than almost everyone.
Visual Artcounty-journal.com

Artist Inspired by Love and Equality

LAFCU Credit Union recently selected ten talented Michigan artists to be featured, along with their artwork, on billboards around the state. Madison Miller, 24, of Charlotte, is one of those selected.  Charlotte’s Eaton Theatre is also a part of this artistic endeavor as they will be digitally displaying the art on their movie screen.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Manchester’s Lambert will compete in 100 meters at Paralympics

Noelle Lambert, who grew up in Londonderry and now lives in Manchester, will represent the United States in the 100-meter race in track and field at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Londonderry High School and UMass Lowell alum will compete in the T63 (above-the-knee amputee) division at the games, which...

