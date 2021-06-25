Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FedEx Stock Falls on Dismal 2022 Earnings Forecast

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 16 days ago

Shipping giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stepped into the earnings confessiona last night, reporting fiscal fourth-quarter profits and revenue that topped expectations, marking record earnings for its Freight and Ground units. Investors aren't buying it though, as many turn to the firm's missed 2022 earnings forecast, which suffered as the company struggles to find workers to fill open positions -- a phenomena that is affecting businesses across the board. The equity has turned lower as a result, and at last check it was down 3.6% at $292.86.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Corporation#Fedex Ground#Moving Average#Fedex Corporation#Fdx#Confessiona#Bmo#United Parcel Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$5.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the highest is $5.90. FedEx posted earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stockspulse2.com

BBBY Stock: $30 Target From Credit Suisse

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) have received a price target increase from $19 to $30 by Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) have received a price target increase from $19 to $30 by Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Lavesh Hemnani is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the company shares.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$15.67 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.75 billion and the lowest is $15.60 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks mixed ahead of inflation data, bank earnings

U.S. stock futures were mixed as investors position themselves ahead of key inflation data and earnings from the likes of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, while also taking in the future of space tourism after billionaire Richard Branson blasted successfully into orbit. DOW, S&P 500 FUTURES SLIP, NASDAQ RISES. Both the...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 7/12/2021

Plenty of red-hot economic activity are due out this week and another earnings season slowly begins to roll out, with bank stocks some of the first to release quarterly reports. Earnings from bank names JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), PNC (PNC), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are all due out this week, while Wall Street can also expect reports from PepsiCo (PEP), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and United Health (UNH). While the week starts slow today, by Thursday there will be plenty of economic data to digest, including a monthly report from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), manufacturing data, and weekly jobless claims. This week will be rounded out with data on retail sales and business inventories.
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

History Says: Buy Apple Stock Before Earnings

The date has been set: on Tuesday, July 27, Apple will release its fiscal third quarter results. The report tends to come out around 4:30 p.m. EST, and the conference call is scheduled to start half an hour later. The Apple Maven will cover the results and earnings discussions in real time, via live blog.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Mixed After Friday's Stellar Gains

Following record closes across the board last week, stock futures are a mixed bag. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are down triple-digits this morning, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) futures lay flat. Bucking the broad market trend so far are Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures, eyeing a modest rise as many tech stalwarts look to open in the black. Investors are awaiting the start to the latest corporate earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow with several big bank names. Meanwhile, the 10-Year Treasury yield is in focus once more, last seen lingering around 1.3%.
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

LEVI Attracts Bull Notes After Earnings, Revenue Beat

Apparel retailer Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is up 1.6% at $28.46 this morning, after the company reported second-quarter earnings of 23 cents per share -- substantially higher than Wall Street's estimates of 9 cents per share -- in addition to a revenue beat. The company also forecast a stronger-than-expected full-year forecast, thanks to a quicker-than-expected rebound in demand for jeans, tops, and jackets as customers refresh their wardrobes amid easing pandemic restrictions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

FedEx (FDX) Outlook Falls Short of Bull Case - BMO Capital

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun reiterated a Market Perform rating and $315.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) after Q4/F21 results outlook were largely better than anticipated but fell short of the bull case as it relates to controlling capex and delivering a path towards a stronger ROIC. With post-pandemic airfreight supply returning and a shift towards B2C and short haul deliveries in Ground, operating margins are in jeopardy.
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Stock Market Is Falling. Should You Sell?

Amid this week's stock market troubles, some investors may be tempted to end the pain and sell. But here's why they'd likely regret doing so. With the pandemic proving hard to leave behind and the global economy still suffering, the stock market is having a bad week. The Dow Jones...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of the content delivery network company Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) were falling Wednesday despite an apparent lack of company-related news. But the technology company may simply be following in the wake of the broader tech industry sector; the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index also slid Wednesday. Fastly's share price was down by...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Apple Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Earnings Report?

A blockbuster fiscal Q2 meant revenue surged 54% year over year. The tech giant is up against tougher comps in fiscal Q3. Apple's financials may justify the stock's steep premium. Shares of tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have risen sharply in recent weeks. The stock has climbed about 15% in the...
Stocks94.1 Duke FM

As meme stock momentum fades, AMC, GameStop fall

(Reuters) – Shares in so-called meme stocks with a following among retail investors lost ground on Wednesday, with AMC Entertainment shares down 8.1%, on track for their fourth straight day of declines, and GameStop Corp falling 4.9%. AMC, which fell almost 12% in the previous three sessions, hit a record...
Stockspulse2.com

DiDi Stock Falls Over 5%: Details

The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell by over 5% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) fell by over 5% during intraday trading. This is a continuation of the decline of the company stock price as the Chinese government is considering closing a loophole used by companies listing shares overseas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy