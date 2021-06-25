FedEx Stock Falls on Dismal 2022 Earnings Forecast
Shipping giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stepped into the earnings confessiona last night, reporting fiscal fourth-quarter profits and revenue that topped expectations, marking record earnings for its Freight and Ground units. Investors aren't buying it though, as many turn to the firm's missed 2022 earnings forecast, which suffered as the company struggles to find workers to fill open positions -- a phenomena that is affecting businesses across the board. The equity has turned lower as a result, and at last check it was down 3.6% at $292.86.www.schaeffersresearch.com