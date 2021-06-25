S&P 500 Notches Intraday High on Infrastructure Deal Optimism

It was a week of high highs and low lows on Wall Street. Investors returned from a long holiday weekend on Tuesday to a worse-than-expected purchasing managers' index (PMI) reading for June, which led the S&P 500 index (SPX) to snap its seven-day win streak and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) to shed over 200 points. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) just barely eked out another record close, as the 10-year Treasury yield inexplicably slid lower. While it was a mystery as to why bond yields were tumbling this week -- hitting their lowest level since late-February by Thursday -- the drop sent the Nasdaq to yet another record high by Wednesday's close, joined by the S&P 500. The Dow also reversed course after the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes were released, with the central bank admitting that the recent rise in inflation was something of a surprise this year.