S&P 500 Notches Intraday High on Infrastructure Deal Optimism

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe major indexes are looking to wrap up a strong week with a bang, thanks to optimism surrounding the White House's infrastructure deal, and assuaging fears over long-lasting inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 222 points at midday, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is firmly higher, after earlier notching another intraday record. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is struggling at the breakeven, as the 10-year Treasury yield rises. For the week, all three benchmarks are eyeing substantial gains.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
