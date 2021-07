Reddit penny stocks remain some of the most popular choices for investors of all types. With so many penny stocks on Reddit discussed every day, making a decision can seem like a daunting task. But, that’s why we’re here! When making a penny stocks watchlist, the best first course of action is to understand what type of trader you are. This will help to narrow down your list substantially into companies that fit your risk profile, and companies that may be too risky for you.