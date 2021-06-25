Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Options Traders Blast SPCE After FAA Space Travel Approval

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 16 days ago

Space exploration name Virgin Galactic Holding Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is soaring today, last seen up 16.3% to trade at $46.84, after getting the green light to fly paying customers into space. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted the approval -- the first of its kind -- following Virgin Galactic's successful test flight in May.

