Cannabis stocks tend to hibernate during the summer and giants Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have lulled into a sleepy sideways action. The sideways action came after a months-long downtrend after Canopy Growth and Tilray climbed in unison and reached highs of $56.50 and $67, respectively, on Feb. 10. Both stocks then found their bottom on May 13 and have since traded in tight ranges on low volume.