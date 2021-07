Will Smith came through big Willie style for the city of New Orleans over the Fourth of July weekend. Will shelled out nearly $100,000 to help the Crescent City fund their annual Independence Day fireworks show over the Mississippi River, reported local New Orleans news outlet 4WWL on Saturday (July 3). The rapper-actor's generous donation saved the event from not happening. Smith, who has been in the New Orleans area shooting a new film called Emancipation, put up the bread for the show after finding out New Orleans didn’t plan to do fireworks this year due to monetary issues. The fireworks show did not take place last year either due to a cancelation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.