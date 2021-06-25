Cancel
Alex Cora’s Message After Rays Series Should Be Music To Red Sox Fans’ Ears

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 15 days ago
Let’s face it: The summer of 2020 was awful, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world and threw a wrench into everyone’s plans. And while the resumption of sports was nice, given that it represented a sense of normalcy amid an otherwise difficult time, Red Sox fans never really had much to be excited about. Boston stumbled to a last-place finish in the American League East during Major League Baseball’s condensed season.

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
Matt Barnes
Alex Cora
Chris Sale
#Mlb Postseason#Major League Baseball#The Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Rays#The New York Yankees#Christian#Triple A Worcester
Boston Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays
New York Yankees
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers, Alex Cora React To Slugger’s Blast Off Gerrit Cole

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers on Sunday used one of his best swings of the season for a three home runs against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in a 9-2 victory. Devers’ blast, which measured 451 feet to right field, was the second fastest home run in the team’s history, according to Red Sox Notes. It traveled 100.1 miles per hour, second to Devers’ own home run against Aroldis Chapman in 2017. That one measured 102.8 mph.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Thrilled For Red Sox’s 2021 MLB All-Star Finalists

The Boston Red Sox have four position players still in the running to be named to the All-Star Game. The announcement from Major League Baseball came Sunday, with shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers, designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder Alex Verdugo all making the cut to the next round of voting.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox First Pitch: Alex Cora Brings Best Out Of His Players

The Boston Red Sox are 5-0 against the New York Yankees this year. With the return of Alex Cora, the Red Sox lineup has continued to impress fans and teams around the league. After a tough 2020 season, having Alex Cora back in the locker room and field has seems to have made a world of difference for this squad.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Christian Arroyo Update: Alex Cora Offers Latest On Red Sox Infielder

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Boston Red Sox fans can expect to see infielder Christian Arroyo make his return to the lineup this week. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said during a pregame press conference Saturday the infielder, who has been sidelined since late June after suffering a knee contusion, is expected to return when Boston travels to play the Los Angeles Angels. The Red Sox will begin a three-game series with L.A. on Monday.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox’ Alex Cora on Hunter Renfroe: ‘He has been amazing the last two months’

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants the baseball world to put more respect on Hunter Renfroe’s name. Playing in the 500th game of his major-league career Monday night, Renfroe came through with two incredibly important home runs as part of a 2-for-4 showing at the plate in the Red Sox’ 6-5 come-from-behind victory over the Royals at Fenway Park.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Alex Cora, Jarren Duran

Hunter Renfroe was not included in the Andrew Benintendi deal, and in fact joined the Red Sox while Benintendi was still on the roster. Depsite all that, there’s an argument the slugger, who had another big game on Monday, was the winner of the trade. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Even...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Hunter Renfroe stays hot with 2-homer game: ‘People need to start recognizing him as one of our best players,’ Alex Cora says

BOSTON -- Slowly but surely, Hunter Renfroe is asserting himself as a crucial member of the Red Sox’ lineup. Renfroe hit two homers -- including a game-winning solo shot in the sixth inning -- as Boston came back to beat the Royals, 6-5, on Monday night. The outfielder’s power surge continued an incredibly hot stretch, as Renfroe has hit .307 with 10 homers, 32 RBIs and a .910 OPS in 49 games since May 1.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals Key To Red Sox’s 26 Comeback Wins This Season

The Boston Red Sox have come from behind 26 times to win games this season, which leads Major League Baseball. The most recent comeback victory came Monday night against the Kansas City Royals when Boston found itself down 5-1 heading into the bottom of the second. But a pair of home runs from Hunter Renfroe helped lift the Red Sox the W.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals ‘Everything Was Lost’ After Ryan Brasier’s Recent Injury

Ryan Brasier was in Boston with the Red Sox for their three-game series against the New York Yankees, and it seems being back around his teammates lifted his spirits. It’s been a tough stretch for the pitcher, who was concussed and hospitalized after taking a line drive to the head. Of course, it was just before Brasier was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment, setting him back yet again.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Injury: Alex Cora Lists Next Steps For Red Sox Ace’s Return

The Red Sox keep teasing us with updates about Chris Sale. Sunday was no different. Ahead of Boston’s win Sunday over the New York Yankees, manager Alex Cora was asked about the starting pitcher having faced live hitters Saturday in a simulated game. Based on Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki’s...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Notes How Red Sox Fans Are Lifting Team At Fenway Park

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Boston Red Sox are on a seven-game win streak since returning to Fenway Park for a homestand, and that first sweep over New York felt like a pivotal series of the season, despite the state of the Pinstripes.
MLBMLB

Cora's resurgence has Red Sox on rise

There is no question, as baseball reaches the traditional mile-marker of July 4, that Xander Bogaerts has been Boston's best player so far, as the Red Sox have surprised the world with a 4 1/2-game lead in the American League East, the best record in the AL, nearly the best in the Majors.

