Alex Cora’s Message After Rays Series Should Be Music To Red Sox Fans’ Ears
Let’s face it: The summer of 2020 was awful, as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world and threw a wrench into everyone’s plans. And while the resumption of sports was nice, given that it represented a sense of normalcy amid an otherwise difficult time, Red Sox fans never really had much to be excited about. Boston stumbled to a last-place finish in the American League East during Major League Baseball’s condensed season.nesn.com