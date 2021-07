Many Salvadorans seem to be not so in favor of bitcoin, despite their government recently adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender. This is according to a survey of 1,233 people across El Salvador conducted by pollster Disruptiva, affiliated with the local Francisco Gavidia University. The results aren’t particularly favorable for the country’s recent adoption of BTC. Some 54% of people said the bitcoin adoption was “not at all correct.” Another 24% then described it as “only a little correct.”