Unboxing Nike After a Seismic Earnings Report

By Patrick Martin
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Just Did It. And by It, we mean blow the doors off its latest quarterly report. Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is up 14% to trade at $152.24 at last check, after the blue-chip retailer reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, hurtling past the estimated 52 cents per share. Not only was revenue in line with expectations, but a $50 billion sales outlook roared past Wall Street estimates. It appears as socialization starts to drift toward pre-pandemic levels, shoe sales -- especially fashion-forward brands such as Jordan -- are reaping the benefits.

