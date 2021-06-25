Unboxing Nike After a Seismic Earnings Report

Nike’s (NKE) blockbuster earnings report has piqued investor interest. However, given the stock’s relative overvaluation and relatively lower growth potential, athletic apparel and footwear manufacturer Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) seems to be a better investment bet. So, let’s take a closer look. Renowned footwear and athletic apparel manufacturer Nike , Inc. (NYSE:NKE) reported stellar earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter on June 24, reflecting an impressive recovery from last year’s pandemic-driven lows. NKE’s revenues increased 96% year-over-year to $12.30 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, ended May 31. Its net income and EPS came in at $1.50 billion and $0.93, respectively, demonstrating a substantial improvement from negative year-ago values. The stock of the Beaverton, Ore., concern jumped more than 12% in after-hours trading on the day of its results release. However, we think NKE is significantly overvalued. Its respective 4.79 and 29.96 forward Price/Sales and Price/Cash Flow ratios compare poorly with 1.34 and 14.17 industry averages.