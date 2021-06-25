Unboxing Nike After a Seismic Earnings Report
Nike Just Did It. And by It, we mean blow the doors off its latest quarterly report. Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is up 14% to trade at $152.24 at last check, after the blue-chip retailer reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, hurtling past the estimated 52 cents per share. Not only was revenue in line with expectations, but a $50 billion sales outlook roared past Wall Street estimates. It appears as socialization starts to drift toward pre-pandemic levels, shoe sales -- especially fashion-forward brands such as Jordan -- are reaping the benefits.www.schaeffersresearch.com