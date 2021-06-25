Cox Barton County Hospital names chief nursing officer

LAMAR, Mo. — A longtime nursing leader in rural health care, Heidi Clark, has accepted the position of chief nursing officer at Cox Barton County Hospital. “I am honored for the opportunity to continue to serve in this leadership role because Cox Barton County is a special place to work and receive care,” said Clark, who has served in the position on an interim basis since December. “We are so fortunate to have quality, accessible, award-winning health care right here in our community. I am committed to nursing excellence and providing the best experience for our patients.”