Netflix Stock Eyes Four Straight After Upgrade
FAANG stock Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) is up 2.2% at $529.20 at last check, after Credit Suisse upgraded the streaming giant to "outperform" from "neutral," while maintaining its price target of $586. The analyst in question said subscriber growth should normalize in the fourth quarter, and highlighted the company's high user satisfaction as well as its competitive edge. Plus, the firm noted NFLX offers an attractive valuation and entry point.www.schaeffersresearch.com