Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Department of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order on June 28, Urging Pennsylvanians to Follow Mask-Wearing Guidance Where Required

timespub.com
 15 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today announced that the order requiring universal face coverings will be lifted statewide at 12:01am on Monday, June 28th. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.”

www.timespub.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pennsylvanians#Health Alison Beam#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

WHO urges fully vaccinated people to wear masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There was a sense of back to normal when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. On Friday, the World Health Organization came out and said masks should stay on. “The physical distancing, avoid crowding -- this...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania’s mask order has been lifted

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s mask order lifted at 12:01 a.m. Monday, meaning people -- vaccinated or not -- no longer have to wear a face covering unless required by a private business. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

See where masks are still required despite state lifting mandate

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — At Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, you'd never guess Pennsylvania's mask mandate officially ended. People catching a flight out or flying into Luzerne County were all wearing masks. Executive Director Carl Beardsley says the airport and other forms of public transportation must follow CDC guidelines which say travelers...
Grant County, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Health district defers on masking guidance

EPHRATA — Grant County Health District Officer Alexander Brzezney announced on Thursday the end of most mask mandates, after analyzing county data on COVID-19 incidence rates, according to a press release from the GCHD. “Grant County will now follow the Centers for Disease Control and the Washington Department of Health...
Oregon Statemultco.us

June 30: The State of Oregon has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and physical distancing are no longer required in many businesses. Masks and physical distancing are still required in airports, on public transit, and in health care settings.

Effective June 30, the State of Oregon has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and physical distancing are no longer required in many businesses. Individuals can host gatherings of any size. Masks and physical distancing are still required in airports, on public transit, and in health care settings. If you are...
Healthwabcradio.com

NJ Releases New School Safety Guidance; Doesn’t Require Mask Wearing For Fall

Trenton, NJ (77WABC) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his state department of health team released new health and safety guidance for the 2021-2022 school year. The new guidance includes New Jersey eliminating masks mandates inside Garden State schools. “Unless there is any sort of dramatic change before the...
Clarion, PAclarion.edu

Clarion University lifts mask mandate

As of June 28, Pennsylvania’s mask order tied to the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted. Following that guidance, Clarion University employees, students and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask either inside campus buildings or outside on campus grounds. While this is good news, we continue to encourage...
Public Healththerecorderonline.com

VDH urges mask wearing

ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS — The Virginia Department of Health reminds Virginians while vaccination is the best defense against the coronavirus, masks are also still an important way to protect yourself and others. “Public health officials encourage Virginians to continue to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as recommended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy