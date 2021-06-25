Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Local students among Golden Horseshoe recipients

By Point Pleasant Register
Posted by 
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 16 days ago

CHARLESTON — Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history, 223 eighth graders from middle schools across the state, including four students from Mason County, will be honored as 2021 Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe on Friday, June 25, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will induct students from across the state as a part of the 305th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy. It is the longest-running program of its kind in the country, and approximately 15,000 8th grade students have been recognized since its inception.

The four students from Mason County include Lily Teichman and Katie McCutcheon from Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School and Hayden Lloyd and Elijah Rickard from Wahama High School.

“This is one of the most coveted awards we can bestow upon our students, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to become Ladies or Knights of the Golden Horseshoe,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Their resilience to achieve this accomplishment during the height of the pandemic is a reflection of their dedication to learning, and I know they will serve as excellent ambassadors for the Mountain State for many years to come.”

The state has administered the test each year since 1931 with 87 students honored from 46 counties in its first year. The exam focuses on Mountain State topics including civics and government, geography and culture, among other categories. A minimum of two students from each county and one student from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind are selected for the award. The other 110 honorees are selected from the 55 counties based on each county’s eighth-grade population.

Although the 2020 winners were recognized last year by their counties, an abbreviated ceremony to honor these recipients was held earlier today at the West Virginia Culture Center. A complete list of the 2020 winners can be found online.

The WVDE will host three separate ceremonies to honor the 2021 Golden Horseshoe recipients on Friday, June 25 at the West Virginia Culture Center. A complete list of 2021 winners can be found online. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will recognize recipients from the following counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne and Wirt.

The second ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will recognize recipients from the following counties: Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, Wood and Wyoming.

The third ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will recognize recipients from the following counties: Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Tucker and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
422
Followers
34
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Point Pleasant Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Mason County, WV
Education
Charleston, WV
Education
State
Wyoming State
Mason County, WV
Government
County
Mason County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
City
Point Pleasant, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvde#305th#Wahama High School#The West Virginia Schools#Clay Harrison Jackson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy