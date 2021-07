Truthfully I’m obsessed with the heat. The fact that it will be 100+ degrees for the next week or so is giving me life. But I’m also very aware that I wouldn’t love it so much if I didn’t have a way to easily escape the heat. I also grew up in Las Vegas, so temps hitting 110 and beyond were the norm for most of my summers. Again, I had a very active air conditioner keeping me cool whenever I'd run back inside from the sun blasting. But not everyone has that luxury and the City of Boise has put out a list of cooling shelters for anyone to utilize during these wild summer days.