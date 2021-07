On Saturday, June 26, 2021, Cage Wars 47 is going down at The Armory on Washington Avenue in Albany, New York. Cage Wars Returns with their first show since the Covid-19 pandemic with the main event bout for the super lightweight championship, between Cole Alaxanian and Corey Butts. The entire fight card will consist of seven bouts. The fights are being streamed live and for free on the Cage Wars website (www.cagewarsmma.com). Doors swing open at 6 PM and the first fight is expected to begin at 7 PM.