Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong Get Trapped in a Musical in New ‘Schmigadoon!’ Trailer

By Jon Blistein
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong play a couple who wind up stuck in a world modeled after golden-age musicals in the new trailer for Schmigadoon! The six-episode series premieres July 16th on Apple TV+. The trailer opens with Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) arguing in the rain during a backpacking...

www.rollingstone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Jaime Camil
Person
Ann Harada
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Aaron Tveit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicals#South Pacific#Apple Tv#Westside Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Yardbarker

Cecily Strong comments on 'SNL' future: 'I feel good either way'

Saturday Night Live concluded its 46th season on May 22 and simultaneously set fire to rampant speculation over which cast members have performed their last SNL show. Cecily Strong is squarely in the middle of those rumors, as she emotionally took center stage with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson for the cold open and then later revived her Jeanine Pirro impersonation to sing "My Way."
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Schmigadoon (Season 1 Episode 1, Episode 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love-which they thought they already had. Startattle.com – Schmigadoon | Apple TV+. Network: Apple TV+. Release date: July...
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
MoviesComicBook

New Clifford the Big Red Dog Movie Gets First Trailer

Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action Clifford movie, an adaptation of the classic book series. Fans have previously been teased with the size of the titular Big Red Dog a couple of times, first in the form of surprise set photos with their monstrous stand-in and second in an official teaser from the studio, but now we've got a better idea of what the film itself will be about when it premieres. Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford the Big Red Dog will draw inspiration from the Norman Bridwell books of the same name which follow a giant dog and his owner Emily Elizabeth.
TV & VideosPopculture

Cecily Strong Hints at End of 'SNL' Tenure

Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong might be saying goodbye to the NBC comedy show, hinting that she may have already exited the series without fans knowing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Strong addressed her future on SNL, offering up an ambiguous answer about returning for her 10th season. "I’ll...
Musicseattlepi.com

'Schmigadoon!' Borrows Ably from Musical Theater, but Can't Find Itself: TV Review

If you think it’s a clever, charming wink to “Brigadoon” — the Lerner and Loewe musical about an enchanted village, don’t you know? — then you may very well be along for the ride from the first moment. If, like this critic, you think there’s something ineffably cringey about it, with a bit too much effort contained within that exclamation point: Well, you may not find yourself on the wavelength of a show defined by its strenuousness.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned from the Trailer for “Schmigadoon”

How many people would start flipping out if they realized they were stuck in a living, breathing musical that they couldn’t just walk out of? The answer kind of feels like it would be ‘a lot’, simply because many of us might enjoy musicals, but being ambushed by one while on a hike would be a little unnerving, especially since walking into a place that by all rights shouldn’t exist would probably already have a lot of people on edge. Some folks might actually enjoy it up until they realized they couldn’t leave, but for Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, it’s about to turn into a series that will hopefully come off as something that people will want to keep watching. Some folks love musicals and some aren’t exactly crazy about them, but the idea for this series on Apple TV+ appears to be, well, I’m not sure at this moment. But it does appear to be filled with plenty of well-known names and a vibrant tone that is bound to attract some viewers and make others wonder what in the heck they’re watching.
TV & VideosComicBook

Schmigadoon! Director Barry Sonnenfeld on What Drew Him to the Unexpected Musical Series

Throughout his career, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld has taken on a number of ambitious projects, with projects like The Addams Family and Men in Black series both being wildly different from one another, though a unifying factor in his work is an unconventional and heightened approach to various subject matters. In this regard, it took many people by surprise that he was directing the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, yet Sonnenfeld confirmed that, while the genre he's exploring might be fresh territory for him, the nature of the series' tone falls perfectly in line with what appeals to him. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania gets a new trailer

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the fourth and final instalment in the Hotel Transylvania series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which sees Drac and his monster pals transformed into humans when Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Ray goes haywire; check it out here…. Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve...
TV & VideosAceShowbiz

Cecily Strong on Whether She Returns to 'Saturday Night Live': Let's 'See What Happens'

Despite teasing uncertainty surrounding her involvement in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the 37-year-old comedienne says she will 'be thrilled if [she goes] back.'. AceShowbiz - Cecily Strong has teased her future on "Saturday Night Live". When asked whether she will return in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the actress portraying Jennifer Lynch in "Ghostbusters" said, "[let's] see what happens."
MoviesA.V. Club

Apple TV Plus’ Schmigadoon! offers grand musical numbers but squanders its cast

There’s a duality to splashy Broadway-style musicals that garner almost equal shares of love and hate. For many, musicals are universes where conflicts arise and conclude with enviable ease, and sweeping melodies are conduits for otherwise complex expression. Whether the story ends with hope or tragedy, impactful musicals have the ability to emotionally rock audiences and offer worlds where one can truly escape or feel inspired. That said, there’s also a very vocal population that will attest, sometimes fairly, to the genre’s inherent absurdity. After all, where else can predictable character archetypes reign and large groups of strangers digress into coordinated dance troupes who sing through their issues? Even the biggest Broadway devotee can set aside their love for a moment to recognize when something is ripe for parody.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Schmigadoon’ Review: Apple TV+’s Love Letter to Musicals is Your Summer Comedy Obsession

I know the exact moment I fell in love with Apple TV+‘s new musical comedy series Schmigadoon!. About halfway through the first episode, Cecily Strong‘s Melissa decides to explore the strange, theatrical town of Schmigadoon on her own. Her boyfriend Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) is passed out asleep in his quaint little bed in the Schmigadoon inn and she finds herself alone with the town rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Their small talk soon turns into a hilarious pastiche of classic Rodgers and Hammerstein flirtation songs with Danny singing he won’t fall for Melissa. She thinks it’s all a performance designed for tourists — quipping that he needs a better agent — but eventually he takes her in his arms. The juxtaposition of Tveit earnestly singing his heart out and Strong’s discomfort written on her face made me howl. And I simply couldn’t stop laughing after that. Schmigadoon! is joy incarnate.
TV & VideosPosted by
PennLive.com

Bret Michaels to appear on new ‘Behind the Music’ reboot

The docuseries “Behind the Music” is coming back, and a famed central Pennsylvania native will be featured on one of the episodes. The streaming service Paramount Plus has announced a reboot of the VH1 series “Behind the Music,” which examined the lives and careers of music stars before the era of social media or reality TV.
Theater & DanceMTV

’s Trailer Will Make You Dance, Thanks To Lin-Manuel Miranda

A trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated musical film Encanto has dropped today (July 8), and we have a first look at the new music Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has composed for the movie. Set in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto tells the colorful story of a magical family called the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy