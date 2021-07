SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... An exciting match-up between these two with the predictable run-in by Team Taz. Hobbs is improving at a consistent rate and was able to show off plenty of offense. Hangman remains a cut above getting the better of Team Taz as they continue to have issues within the group. Hopefully Ricky Starks is able to return to the ring soon and compete against Brain Cage who continues to chase after him.