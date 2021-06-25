Cancel
Newton, IA

Here comes the Boom

By Jamee A. Pierson
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWJvT_0afETokd00

Driving along Highway 14 through Jasper County, you might encounter a giant blow-up gorilla at the four-way stop in Newton or bright high-flying flags by Jersey Freeze in Monroe. The new scenery including large tents and sale areas signal the start of fireworks season 2021.

“One of our brands is Black Cat and they have the big gorilla so we bought one to put out, it is kind of fun,” Brian Shores of Central Iowa Fireworks said.

The fireworks business has been “booming” in Iowa, especially last year. Shores said it has done nothing but grow since first becoming legal in the state and he is excited to see what this year brings.

“Last year with COVID, it was kind of a record-breaking year for the fireworks industry,” Shores said. “We’ve only done it for four years but people who have been in the business for 25 years said it was the best year they have ever had. It was a record year for the fireworks industry, it was really good.”

Back for 2021, Shores has shops in Newton near Store for Homes, Monroe in the Jersey Freeze parking lot and Knoxville that opened June 13 for business. Sales have already been great but Shores said people might want to stock up on their Fourth of July sooner rather than later.

“This year there is actually a fireworks shortage, just like about everything. We have a lot of product but we had to order everything at once and we can’t get anymore,” Shores said. “Come close to the Fourth there might be some things people are out of. You might not wait until the Fourth, the second you might still be OK. We have more product this year, we bought more than we sold last year so I think we will be fine, just depends on how the sales are.”

From beginner sparklers to more advanced displays, there is something for everyone at the pop-up stores. There are also deals and sales available for those looking to shop.

“We do a couple of different deals, we have one section that is buy one get four free and we have several 50 percent off deals. They also change every few days, what sells out and what we get from the warehouse,” Shores said.

He said the mindset has also changed after Iowans were used to traveling out of state to purchase fireworks. While some still have their favorite stands, most are sticking close to home to get their Fourth of July entertainment.

“The first year we heard a lot of that ‘I think we are going to go to Missouri’ but that has pretty much gone away,” Shores said. “I think people figured out the prices are just as good here and then they didn’t have to drive either.”

Available through July 8 or as supplies last, the fireworks business is a fun run for a few weeks for Shores and his crew.

“It is a fun little side job, as long as I can find some help and I have some young guys who like to do it and it is fun for them,” Shores said. “It is busy, busy for a short little period.”

Contact Jamee A. Pierson at 641-792-3121 ext. 6534 or jpierson@newtondailynews.com

