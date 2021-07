Plenty of people are worried about political polarization. U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, is doing something about it. Kilmer, chairman of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, is exploring ways to shift congressional culture to reward policymaking and collaboration rather than political posturing and unnecessary conflict. This is vital work. The country’s deep political fault lines are not just exhausting, they are potentially explosive, as the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol showed.