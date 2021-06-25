Cancel
Constitution

Pro-gun culture protects weapons, not citizens

Argus Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quotable excerpt from the Opinion Page stated: “There are over 350 million legal firearms and upwards of 5 billion rounds of ammunition in private hands in the United States. If legal firearms were the problem, you’d know it.”. Those numbers are breathtaking. That means there are more legal guns...

New York City, NYrocklandtimes.com

Open Season: Cuomo Signs Legislation Allowing Citizens and Local Governments to Sue Gun Manufacturers, Declares Gun Violence Disaster Emergency

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed unprecedented legislation that will allow both citizens and local governments to take legal action against gun manufacturers when their products are misused. The governor approved bills (S.7196/A.6762-B and S.5000-B/A.6198-B) on Tuesday, which enable the state to hold gun manufacturers liable for irresponsible gun use, and close a loophole that allowed people with outstanding warrants for their arrest to purchase firearms.
LawPosted by
The Independent

San Jose becomes first US city to make gun owners cover cost of gun violence

San Jose has become the first US city to require gun owners to cover the cost of gun violence.The move comes after the May mass shooting at a transit yard in the city that left nine people dead.The move was approved by the city council this week and will require every gun owner to buy liability insurance and pay an annual fee for gun-related emergency responses.The city has not yet decided how much the fee will be and it will be set after the Pacific Institute on Research and Evaluation completes a gun harm study later this year.In a...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

Gun violence is an epidemic within the pandemic

(CNN) — In recent months, Americans have received a string of horrific reminders that even as Covid deaths fall, one of our nation's deadliest public health emergencies rages on: gun violence. Eight people shot and killed in Atlanta. Ten people murdered in a mass shooting at a grocery store in...
Lawspectrumlocalnews.com

What gun control advocates hope pending bill can do

A bill that is heading to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk that would make it easier to sue gun makers has the potential to bring changes to the firearms industry, advocates for gun control on Tuesday said. The measure, approved at the end of the legislative session this month, is meant...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Red state bans police from enforcing federal gun laws

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that prohibits local police officers from enforcing federal gun laws. “It is our time to protect the Second Amendment,” Parson said of the legislation. “This is exactly what this bill does, and it’s time to get this thing signed and get it into law.”
POTUSPosted by
Axios

By the numbers: States with most guns, homicides

President Biden unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities. Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
LawWTOV 9

Justice Dept. encourages states to pass controversial 'Red Flag' laws to curb gun violence

Penn Valley, Cal. (SBG) — More than a year after Spotlight on America first reported on controversial 'Red Flag' laws designed to curb mass shootings, there is new action from the Department of Justice. Just last week, the agency laid out a roadmap to help states craft their own versions of the law, which gives law enforcement and others another option to confiscate guns from people in crisis. Opponents argue these laws violate peoples' rights, but there's a renewed push to spread them across the country.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Top Biden adviser blames guns for crime surge and insists Republicans defunded police

President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed a nationwide crime surge on guns on Sunday and insisted Republicans defunded the police earlier in the year. His comments follow an announcement from the Justice Department that it is implementing "cross-jurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces" in five U.S. cities to track and stop the illegal transfer of firearms amid unprecedented spikes in crime. When asked what is behind the rise in violence, Richmond insisted firearms, including so-called “assault weapons,” were the culprit.
Law EnforcementNew York Post

Rise of the Moors leader bragged about guns before highway standoff

The self-proclaimed leader of the Rise of the Moors allegedly bragged about his arsenal of guns on YouTube a month before he and 10 other “heavily armed” members of the fringe militia group were arrested in Massachusetts Saturday. Jahmal Latimer and his comrades were charged with multiple firearms offenses following...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Second Amendment activist 'disappointed and upset' after gun control group dupes him into speaking at fake graduation

John Lott, a pro-Second Amendment activist, lashed out after being duped into speaking at a fake high school graduation in a ploy by a little-known gun control group. On Wednesday, Change the Ref, an organization aiming to raise awareness about mass shootings, released a video titled "The Lost Class," which showed Lott speaking to a chorus of empty chairs on June 4, an event he thought was a rehearsal for a prominent institution's graduation commencement. The footage featured clips of Lott talking about gun background checks as the group panned over the empty chairs and insisted thousands of high school students die from firearm violence annually, a number Change the Ref says would be improved by more laws regulating gun sales.
Public SafetyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Gun Violence in New Mexico Compares to Other States

Fueled in part by the pandemic and national unrest in the wake of incidents of police brutality, gun sales hit an all-time high in the United States in 2020 — a trend that shows no sign of slowing in 2021. Gun control advocates are concerned that the growing number of firearms in circulation, many of […]
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sunny Hostin says black Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from 'white supremacy'

The View’s Sunny Hostin said African Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from “white supremacy.”. “If you listen to the FBI’s statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is white supremacy, and who are the victims of white supremacy? Generally, they are African Americans, and so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns and arming themselves and protecting themselves,” the former federal prosecutor said Wednesday. “The Second Amendment is for everyone.”
Public Safetythefreshtoast.com

If Gun Laws Were Enforced Like Marijuana Laws

There were 14,400 gun-related homicides in 2019 in the United States. Of course, there were no reported marijuana-related deaths. Disclaimer:The views expressed in this article solely belong to the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Fresh Toast. I am proud to report that the legislature of my...
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Law Appealed by Gun Rights Group

The National Rifle Association (NRA) filed an appeal in federal court after a judge upheld a Florida law banning Floridians under 21 from purchasing a firearm. The law was passed in 2018 by the Florida Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott raising the purchasing age as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

