Pro-gun culture protects weapons, not citizens

San Jose has become the first US city to require gun owners to cover the cost of gun violence.The move comes after the May mass shooting at a transit yard in the city that left nine people dead.The move was approved by the city council this week and will require every gun owner to buy liability insurance and pay an annual fee for gun-related emergency responses.The city has not yet decided how much the fee will be and it will be set after the Pacific Institute on Research and Evaluation completes a gun harm study later this year.In a...