Dwight Yoakam is one dedicated spouse and dad! Thanks to his marriage with his wife, Emily Joyce, the country music star has turned into the ultimate family man. Though Dwight and Emily have only been married for more than a year, Dwight and the Nebraska native have been a couple for more than a decade, having first started dating in 2010. At the time the lovebirds announced their marriage was official in May 2020, the “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” artist and Emily revealed they had “been engaged for several years.”