Dater’s Daily: Grubauer, Saad hit Red Rocks, Vegas bounced, Kessel on trade block

Good Friday to you all. So, the Vegas Golden Knights have been bounced from the playoffs. Does this make you happy, Avs fan? Or, does it make you mad that the Avs didn’t at least lose to the eventual Cup champion or “conference” winner? Myself, I always wish ill will on teams that beat my teams, as a fan. I suspect many of you feel that way. Let’s do some hockey links, starting off with the fun Philipp Grubauer and Brandon Saad seemed to have last night at Red Rocks: