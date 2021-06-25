‘I can do everything using the bike path’: Trail links cities north of Boston to the sea
Malden High School sophomore Henry Zhao finds riding his bike along the Northern Strand Trail a welcome respite from the noise, bustle, and demands of everyday life. “It’s like a stress-reliever because it leads you to all these different places. Once I start riding I tend to zone out for like 30 minutes,” said the 16-year-old, who also values the multi-use path as a convenient route to get things done.www.bostonglobe.com