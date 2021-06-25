Why Massachusetts is in a bind on emissions goals

In March, Governor Baker reasserted the Commonwealth’s climate leadership by signing an ambitious new law. Overwhelmingly supported by the Legislature, it requires Massachusetts to hit a series of pollution-reduction milestones before reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 — a target necessary to avoid catastrophic climate change. The Baker administration must act fast to meet these critical goals. But when it comes to where and how we get our electricity, a major source of emissions, the Commonwealth cannot do it alone.