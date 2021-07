Isaac Schorr and Brittany Bernstein of National Review Online highlight analysts’ misguided assessments of the U.S. Supreme Court’s final rulings this term. The Supreme Court handed down the final rulings of its term last week, with both of them breaking down along ideological lines; the six Republican-appointed justices residing in the majority, their three Democratic counterparts dissenting. Naturally, those entrusted with interpreting the legal jargon of these judicial opinions for the general public saw this for the responsibility it is.