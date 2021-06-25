Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Chicken Shit Is Really Useful, Actually

By Therese McPherson
Lifehacker
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past spring, I set out to design and maintain a sustainable garden in my backyard—and a big part of that project has involved using chickens to fertilize my soil and help process my compost pile. All of their pecking, scratching, and depleting the backyard of its resources can be redirected and contained to one pile of carbon and nitrogen for them to feast on. The result of their effort is the fresh, nutrient-rich soil that only a marriage of compost and chickens can produce.

lifehacker.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backyard Chickens#Chicken Coop#Compost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pets
Related
EnvironmentLifehacker

How to Clean Reusable Straws (Because Yours Are Probably Gross)

When people make the switch to reusable straws, it is usually with the best intentions—specifically, cutting down on the amount of landfill garbage they produce everyday. They’re great the first time you use them, but before long, the entire set is sitting at bottom of the sink, and you’re out of clean straws.
Home & GardenLifehacker

The Easiest (and Most Natural) Ways to Get Rid of Garbage Disposal Odors

The garbage disposal may be one of the miracles of modern life, but it’s also a source for foul odors to build up. Once the odors are there, it can be a challenge to get rid of them completely—rather than just covering them up. But a few lemons and limes (plus vinegar) can go a long way—if you keep them on hand and easily accessible.
AgricultureTopeka Capital-Journal

Ariel Whitely-Noll: Tomatoes not bearing fruit? Blame the heat

By July, the Kansas gardener has already worked for many hours cultivating the perfect tomato plants — selecting the best varieties, picking the perfect spot to plant, staking and watering. Now, the wait for fruit is almost over. Although the time for tomato harvest is upon us, the plants are...
TechnologyGizmodo

This Toilet Turns Your Shit Into Shitcoins

In 2021, joke cryptos seem to be in a never-ending turf war to see which one can be the most ridiculous. Aside from the classic DogeCoin, crypto-fans can now try to get rich off of CumCoin, PissCoin, ASS Tokens, and god knows what else. Now one South Korean professor is taking the trend one step further, with a cryptocurrency that actually pays you to poop. Yes, really.
Food & DrinksLifehacker

Perk Up a Sad, Stale Croissant in Your Air Fryer

There is something very alluring about the large, plastic-domed containers of croissants you see at the grocery store and Costco, but I rarely give in to their buttery siren song. It’s just too stressful! But last week, I saw a 12-pack on sale for a mere three (3) American dollars, and I could resist no longer. I bought those croissants, and I (inevitable) failed to consume them all before they went stale.
LifestylePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Mosquito Problem? Try This Easy DIY Beer Mosquito Repellent

Is it just me or does it feel like the mosquitoes are out bad this year? I can't walk my dog in the backyard without being bit a billion times by those little boogers. As I sit here typing this out, I am fighting the urge to scratch said mosquito bites. We all know how irritating and annoying they can be. Who really sprays Off on them every time they go outside? Especially if it's just for five minutes?
LifestyleLifehacker

Use Extra Coffee Filters to Replace Paper Towels and Tea Bags

Paper coffee filters are exclusively sold in packs by the thousand for less than $2. This is a universal fact. So what do you do when you give up coffee, or buy a new coffee maker that doesn’t require paper filters?. Glad you asked. The video above demonstrates many more...
AnimalsPosted by
Family Handyman

25 Crazy Attempts at Preventing Squirrels From Reaching Bird Feeders

You won’t believe some of the lengths people will go to prevent squirrels from reaching bird feeders. Droll Yankee’s squirrel-proof bird feeder has provided plenty of material for YouTube, and it’s an interesting contraption. It holds a battery powered motor that gets activated when a squirrel hops on and starts spinning. Check out this sure-fire method to prevent squirrels from digging in your potted plants.
RestaurantsFood & Wine

This Airheads Candy Chicken Sandwich Is Real and Was Actually Served to Diners

Once a legitimate battle between fast food chains to offer the best chicken sandwich, the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" have devolved into an open-ended marketing opportunity for anyone looking to co-opt America's fried chicken fervor — whether it's Pringles releasing Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich potato chips (that's a chip!) or Taco Bell releasing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco (that's a taco!).
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

10 Teeny-Tiny Kitchen Tools That Are Actually Incredibly Useful

You’ve heard people say “small but mighty,” right? Well, how about “small but incredibly helpful and totally indispensable kitchen helpers”? That’s how I feel about so many of my teeny-tiny kitchen tools. I have enough to outfit an entire dollhouse. My most-used kitchen tool is an itty-bitty pinch bowl that contains Maldon sea salt. (I use it every time I cook, adding a pop of flaky sea salt to garnish bowls of pasta and roasted veggies.) I also frequently wield a whisk that maybe looks more like a keychain. And use a spatula that isn’t much bigger than the jars I dip it into.
Agriculturejamestowngazette.com

An Ode to the Chicken

Farms across SWNY continue the farming tradition with the help of modern science to produce nourishing poultry products for their communities. It’s the height of chicken BBQ season and local churches, fire departments, organizations, and farms are all sharing in the tradition of slow-roasting half birds over an open charcoal pit, fixed with sides such as rolls, salads, and baked beans. At home, we’re firing up the grill and cooking leg quarters, drumsticks, and breasts, typically marinated or slathered in a rich, sweet sauce. Chicken is a summer staple – but have you ever stopped to think of where your bird comes from?
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Viral egg cooking technique is actually really dangerous, experts warn

Many families worldwide want to make balanced breakfasts of fruits, grains and proteins to start the day off on the right foot. But, it can be challenging to get children to be interested.As a result, creative ways of preparing food have to happen, which can help them eat healthily and enjoy the process if you are looking for child-approved and easy food hacks.One mom on TikTok went viral for an egg cooking method that she says her toddler “loves.” However, food professionals suggest it could cause health concerns.On June 17, Alexandra Bewicke, the mom in question who goes...
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Actual Veggies

Unlike the plant-based protein options currently in the marketplace, the Actual Veggies line isn’t trying to approximate the taste of meat. Every ¼-pound, thick-cut Actual Veggies patty is filled with fresh veggie-only ingredients, and is gluten-, soy- and nut-free, vegan; kosher and Certified Non-GMO, with no fillers, preservatives or unpronounceable ingredients. The naturally colorful line consists of The Actual Black Burger, made with black beans, carrots, red onions, red peppers, parsnips, oats, cassava flour, lemon and a signature spice blend, and containing 8 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; The Actual Orange Burger, made with sweet potatoes, carrots, red peppers, cauliflower, navy beans, oats, onions, lemon, cassava flour and a signature spice blend, and containing 6 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; The Actual Purple Burger, made with beets, carrots, onions, quinoa, navy beans, oats, lemons, cassava flour and a signature spice blend, and containing 8 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 190 calories; and The Actual Green Burger, made with kale, broccoli, zucchini, oats, parsnips, navy beans, peas, quinoa, hemp seeds, lemon cassava flour, and a signature spice blend, and containing 7 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber and 0 grams of saturated fat, at 180 calories. A 2-pack of any variety of Actual Veggies retails for a suggested $8.99.
RecipesPosted by
Cancer Health

Apricot Chicken

I adore apricots. I wait all summer for them to arrive so that I can bite into them or cook them into the more usual pies and desserts. Dessert aside; apricots have a tart sweetness that makes them a perfect accompaniment to meat too, particularly chicken. This easy Apricot Chicken recipe has a distinct Middle Eastern flavor, and is a wonderful way to get to eat fresh apricots if you’re on an antimicrobial or neutropenic diet. The chicken is broiled surrounded by fresh apricots and red onion, then glazed with a spicy apricot sauce. The fresh broiled apricots and onions form a delicious chutney-like sauce with the juices from the glaze that is perfect with plain couscous or a rice pilaf.
IndustryLifehacker

The Difference Between Aluminum and Tin Foil

We recently posted about the many ways aluminum foil is helpful around the house and quickly found that mentioning “tin foil” was scientifically incorrect (and I’m always willing to admit my mistakes). Depending where you’re from, it might be a natural reflex to say “tin foil” when wrapping up leftovers or cooking on the grill—aluminum foil is a mouthful, and you might not realize there’s a difference. But there is a difference between tin foil and aluminum foil.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Blue Laced Red Wyandotte: Homestead Homeboy and Wyandotte Wonder

Blue-laced red wyandotte chickens have a full breast and a slight dip in the tail and are very attractive. Their name comes from the blue lacing on the red feathers of the Blue Laced Red Wyandotte. Much like Rhode Island Reds, Wyandotte roosters are a calm, docile, and dependable chicken breed ideal for foraging in the wild. Wyandotte chickens are great mothers who pay close attention to their chicks, but the breed rarely broods and is unsuitable for a hatchery.
Recipesgreatbritishchefs.com

Roast cauliflower with cauliflower kimchi and pickled raisins

Begin by making the kimchi, as this needs 2 weeks to ferment. You need a big handful of cauliflower leaves and can make as much or as little as you like. Strip the leaves from the stems and roughly slice them, then set aside. 1 handful of cauliflower leaves. 2.
Recipeseatwell101.com

40 Wholesome Creamy Chicken Recipes for Dinner

Creamy Chicken Recipes – Are you looking for nourishing comfort food to serve for dinner? These creamy chicken recipes are ultimate easy comfort food. From Creamy Spinach Chicken Casserole to Instant Pot Enchilada Chicken Soup, these chicken recipes full of creamy goodness have you covered. Enjoy!. Creamy Chicken Recipes: 40...

Comments / 0

Community Policy