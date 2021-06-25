Cancel
Congress & Courts

Daniel Webster Announces Office has Returned More than $15 Million to Constituents

By FLORIDA DAILY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ehhoa_0afES9ja00

This week, U.S. Rep. Dan Webster, R-Fla., announced his office reached a milestone of getting more than $15 million returned to constituents in compensation, pension, or retroactive payments from agencies including the VA, IRS and Social Security since January 2017.

In 2021 alone, Webster’s office has gotten $1,566,404 returned to constituents.

“Providing my constituents first-class assistance with issues involving federal agencies is one of my top priorities,” said Webster. “Too often, Americans’ attempts to receive the veteran benefits, IRS or Social Security payments they have earned are met with delays. I am pleased that we have been able to intercede on behalf of so many constituents to ensure they receive the services and compensation they have earned.”

Webster’s office staff works with agency liaisons on a constituent’s behalf to answer questions, find solutions, or simply attempt to cut through the red tape. Staff also work closely with VA and County Veteran Service offices to provide necessary or missing paperwork to the VA or to obtain status updates for veterans living in Congressional District 11.

“I am committed to continuing to work to improve the quality, effectivity and efficiency of our federal agencies,” Webster said.

Now 72, Webster has had something of a dramatic ride during his time in Congress. While he crushed then-U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, D-Fla., in 2010, Webster had a tough time beating Democrat Val Demings in 2012 after redistricting. After another round of redistricting, Webster set his sights away from I-4 to a GOP-leaning district to the north.

Before serving in Congress, Webster put in decades of service in the Florida Legislature. First elected to the Legislature in 1980, Webster was the first Republican to lead the Florida House since Reconstruction and served as majority leader in the state Senate. However, Webster flopped in some of his efforts for higher office, including failing to become state Senate president and in a U.S. Senate bid back in the 2004 election cycle. After the 2014 election, Webster offered a leadership challenge to U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, but came up short and was thrown off of the powerful U.S. House Rules Committee. After Boehner stepped down in 2015, Webster made another attempt to grab the gavel but lost out to then U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wisc.

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state.

