Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Man steals yacht in New York, sails to Vermont, police say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrnXW_0afES65P00

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A man stole a nearly $1 million yacht from its slip in upstate New York and sailed it to a Vermont state park, investigators said.

Authorities said Robert Morris took a 48-foot Jeanneau Prestige 500 yacht named “Volans” from the Safe Harbor Gaines Marina in Rouses Point, New York, and navigated it across Lake Champlain to Vermont, WCAX reported.

Morris, 56, was at sea two days before the vessel was recovered at Burton Island State Park. Authorities said they found five other sets of boat keys on the yacht, which were missing from the marina.

Morris was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny, operating without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property, WCAX reported.

The yacht is owned by Ron McCarthy, a Montreal resident who keeps the ship at the upstate New York slip.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Morris said he was water testing the boat after making mechanical repairs to it, WCAX reported. He also said McCarthy had given him permission to use it and was taking the boat to him in Montreal. McCarthy said this was not true. The boat was also found heading south, not north, where McCarthy lives.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
398
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rouses Point, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Rouses Point, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sails#Yacht#Police#Wcax#Channel 3 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CNN

Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condo collapse

(CNN) — The death toll in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, rose to 90 on Sunday, officials said in a news conference. Seventy-one of the victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. There are now 217 people...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy