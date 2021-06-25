CPD arrests man affiliated with Boy Scouts for indecent liberties with a minor
CONCORD — On June 24, 2021 the Concord Police Department arrested Ricky Lynn McClellan, 66, of Concord, for one count of Indecent Liberties with a Minor. Officers began this investigation after receiving an anonymous tip of suspicious activity described as an older male (McClellan) and a younger child behind a dumpster near Carolina Mall. During interviews with investigators it was determined that McClellan victimized the child he was accompanying on June 24, 2021.independenttribune.com