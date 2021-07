Many people assume that their living costs will go down in retirement. But if there’s one expense that’s more likely than not to climb, it’s healthcare. Fidelity estimates that the average 65-year-old male-female couple leaving the workforce this year can expect to spend a whopping $300,000 on healthcare throughout retirement. And while you may enter your senior years with a nice amount of money in your IRA or 401(k) plan, you may also find that medical bills eat up an uncomfortable chunk of it.