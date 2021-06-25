Krimes Tackling Six Events During PA Speedweek

DOVER, Pa. – Alan Krimes is set to run six races during the 31st annual Pennsylvania Speedweek presented by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers over an eight-day stretch. Krimes will pilot his family owned No. 87 sprint car during stops at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., on Saturday and Monday and at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., on Wednesday. He’ll drive the Stewart Smith Racing No. 27s for both shows at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on Friday and on July 2 as well as a mid-week visit to Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Md., next Thursday.