What Should the Cavs do With the 3rd Overall Pick?
So, what should the Cleveland Cavaliers do with their newly acquired 3rd Overall Selection in next month’s NBA Draft? Well, there are a couple of different options available for them. They could select a player, trade the pick for a later pick in the lottery, or package the pick with some other assets for an established veteran player. All of these options could help make the Cavs better. What we need to determine is which option is the smartest.clesportstalk.com